Liverpool dealt major transfer blow as 21-year-old Premier League star speaks up on future amid Reds interest: Reports

Liverpool have suffered a massive transfer blow as Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez has emphatically claimed that he would not join the Anfield side. The left-back has been linked with a move to the Reds as they look to sign a replacement for Andy Robertson.

Kerkez was on a YouTube livestream when he stated that he would not be moving to the Anfield side. The 21-year-old has not ruled out an exit from Bournemouth but has shut the doors.

He said via TEAMtalk:

“I will not go to Liverpool. For everybody listening, I will not go to L'pool.”

Jamie Carragher was pushing his former side to get the Bournemouth star this month as he saw the left-back as the perfect replacement for Robertson.

He said on Sky Sports earlier this season via GiveMeSport:

"Robertson is having a tough time, and it's a very unforgiving position. He needs help. Liverpool haven't got any back-up and it's something they need to address in January. Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth (Richard Hughes) is now the sporting director at L'pool. Kerkez looks like a full back and he's aggressive. He's been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on."

Milos Kerkez has been in fine form at Bournemouth and was linked with an exit this month. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United were also said to be keeping tabs on the left-back.

Kostas Tsimikas on the same level as Andy Robertson, says Liverpool manager

Arne Slot has commented on Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson and stated that both players are on the same level at Liverpool. He claimed that it has given him the freedom to rotate the two ans said via TBR Football:

“If Kostas was on a completely different level than Robbo then it would not be smart to rotate in that position or manage the load because then you drop so far in quality that it could be a risk. I don’t know what Kostas’ situation was last season, I know he didn’t play a lot but I don’t know where he was at which level. But from the moment I came and in our tour in the United States, he did really well. He’s proved that he can play in the left full-back position as well."

Liverpool are on top of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League table this season. They take on Ipswich Town on Saturday in the league and can go nine points clear of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

