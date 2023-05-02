Liverpool dealt massive blow as star player ruled out for the rest of the season with hip injury - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hip injury. The midfielder returned to action last month after spending two months on the sidelines.

Thiago has made 28 appearances across competitions this season, providing one assist. Since his 2020 move from Bayern Munich, Thiago has often been sidelined due to injuries. He has made 97 appearances for the club so far, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

While injury setbacks have always been a problem for the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder during his career, there is no denying his immense technical prowess. Hence, missing him for the remainder of the campaign could prove to be a big blow for Liverpool.

The Reds are currently looking to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League. However, the task is a difficult one for Jurgen Klopp's team. They have 56 points from 33 games and trail fourth-placed Manchester United by seven points, having played one game more than the Red Devils.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Fulham's form

Liverpool are set to take on Fulham next in a Premier League clash on Wednesday, May 3 at Anfield. The Cottagers have had a good season on their return to the English top flight. They are 10th in the table with 45 points from 33 matches.

Klopp lauded the London-based team's performance ahead of their clash. Speaking to the media ahead of the Fulham clash, he said (via the Reds' website):

"Great season, unbelievable football what Marco (Silva) is doing there. Last year we were in London when he became Manager of the Year from the Championship, [we] congratulated each other. He is a super colleague, a really smart guy, what he did there [is] unbelievable. Now, still performing but the results are not there anymore, as much as before maybe."

Klopp continued:

"Injuries now, but the way he sets up the team, the way they play, the players they brought in, super-interesting. They've built a really, really, really good side, so we are aware of how good they are, especially if we let them be. We have to make sure they cannot be at their best, that's the first job to do."

Liverpool must secure a win against Fulham to continue their hunt for a Champions League spot. The Cottagers, on the other hand, will be looking to stop their run of two defeats in their last two games with a positive result at Anfield.

