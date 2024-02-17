Liverpool dealt massive blow as star player suffer muscle injury - Reports

Liverpool have received a major injury blow after goalkeeper Alisson was ruled out of their Premier League match against Brentford with a muscle problem. The Brazilian goalkeeper was left out of the Reds' last match against Burnley through illness, as well.

The table-topping Reds will take on Brentford at the G-Tech Stadium looking to consolidate their narrow lead atop the standings. They claimed a 3-0 win over the Bees at Anfield earlier in the season.

The Reds have not had it easy with injuries in recent weeks, having seen Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai return to the treatment table. The injury to Alisson further adds to Jurgen Klopp's headache with the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea only one week away.

Alisson missed the Burnley game but was passed fit for the trip to Brentford and had returned to full training during the week. The 31-year-old Brazil international, however, injured himself in the final training session before the squad made the trip to London for the game.

Alisson has featured 24 times in all competitions for the Reds this season, conceding 21 goals and keeping nine clean sheets for the side. The former AS Roma man is an integral member of Klopp's side and is important to how they play.

The injury to Alisson will provide backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher another opportunity to prove his worth for the side. The 25-year-old Irishman has featured 13 times this season, keeping two clean sheets and conceding 16 goals.

Alisson will remain in Merseyside, where the club's medical staff will carry out tests to determine the extent of his injury.

Liverpool set to welcome Mohamed Salah from injury

Liverpool have been handed a boost as talismanic forward Mohamed Salah is set to return from his injury layoff. The Egyptian forward is back fit, and Klopp revealed that he is available to feature for Liverpool in the match against Brentford.

Salah has been out of action since January, having first travelled to Cote d'Ivoire to represent his country at the AFCON. The 31-year-old featured twice in the tournament, scoring once for Egypt before picking up an injury in the second match of the tournament.

Mohamed Salah has found the net 14 times and provided eight assists in just 20 games in the Premier League this season. He also has four more goals in the Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League this season for Liverpool.