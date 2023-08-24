Liverpool dealt massive blow as transfer target confirms he's '100% focused' staying at current club

Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade has sent a strong message over his future amid interest from Liverpool. The Brazilian international has affirmed his commitment to the Serie A outfit despite interest from European clubs.

The Reds are intent on signing a midfielder this summer before the transfer window closes after seeing their top two targets snub a potential move to Anfield. Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have completed high-profile transfers to Chelsea, despite receiving strong interest from the Merseyside outfit.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo this summer. However, Liverpool want to add another midfielder to their ranks at Anfield and have shown interest in Trindade.

When asked about the rumors, Trindade admitted his delight at receiving offers from Europe. He told Globo Esporte (as quoted by 90min):

"Obviously it's normal to receive offers. Even more so when the team is doing well, qualifying from the Copa Libertadores, and at the top of the league. Others must have got them as well. I'm happy to get those proposals, but today, my mind is 100% focused on Fluminense."

The Merseyside outfit have seen multiple departures in the midfield department this summer, which is understandably why they want to make their fourth midfield signing of the summer.

Liverpool have seen Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, Arthur Melo, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all depart Anfield this summer.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince Trindade to join them in Merseyside before the transfer deadline.

"He is brilliant" - Pundit says Liverpool have 'got a bit of a steal' with summer signing

Former Bayern Munich star Owen Hargreaves has lavished praise on Liverpool's latest signing of the summer, Wataru Endo.

The Reds secured the Japan national team captain's services on a four-year deal from VfB Stuttgart this summer for £16 million. Endo came on as a second-half substitute to replace Cody Gakpo in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday (19 August).

The Japanese midfielder's debut performance earned plaudits from Hargreaves, who believes Endo is a brilliant player with great leadership qualities. The Canadian said on Optus Sport:

"Out of possession he is brilliant, in terms of pressing the ball. He's amazing in the air considering he's only 5'10" honestly. His vertical, it's insane. He was captain of Stuttgart, captain of his country. An absolute leader. He's 30 years old and had one year left on his deal, but I think they've got a bit of a steal there."