Liverpool dealt transfer blow as Bundesliga duo leading race to sign 21-year-old star: Reports

According to a report by Team Talk, Liverpool have fallen behind Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in the race for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki. The Frenchman is one of the most exciting prospects in his position and has been tipped to move away from the club after refusing to sign an extension with the French side.

Cherki began his career with the French club after coming through their youth ranks and scored 22 times and provided 33 assists in 164 games for the Ligue 1 giants. The forward is believed to have an agreement with the club to see him cost a reported € 22.5 million.

Liverpool will hope they can sign the talented Frenchman despite the Bundesliga clubs circling overhead and being considered favorites for his signature. He is enjoying a decent outinh this season, bagging five goals and eight assists in 23 appearances across all competitions. Cherki is contracted to Lyon until the summer of 2026.

Trending

"I always say to the players, it’s not only about you, it’s also about the competition you are in" - Liverpool boss discusses Harvey Elliot's playing time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up on the chances of Harvey Elliot getting more playing time for the Reds. The Englishman scored the winning goal for the Merseyside club against LOSC Lille in their last UEFA Champions League game.

The 21-year-old has been at the club since 2019 after joining the club for a reported € 1.7 million fee from Fulham. Since then, he has scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists in 131 assists for the club.

Discussing the chances of the young player getting more minutes on the team, Arne Slot admitted it would be tough to guarantee games.

Speaking during his pre-game conference ahead of his side's Ipswich clash, the Dutch manager stated via This is Anfield:

“Keep bringing performances in like he did and keep working as hard on the training ground as he’s doing as well. I always say to the players, it’s not only about you, it’s also about the competition you are in. In his situation he’s in competition with five very good midfielders that you know – and there are a few youngsters coming through that are very talented as well, but they are not close to playing time yet."

“But he’s in competition with Wata, with Ryan, with Curtis, with Macca, with [Szoboszlai] and himself, so these are the midfielders we have at the moment. So he has to bring up performances like he does, then playing time will probably increase," he added.

Elliot has played 292 minutes across 12 games, scoring twice and providing one assist for Liverpool. The Merseyside outfit is currently at the top of the English Premier League, with six points and a game in hand.

