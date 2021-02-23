Liverpool defender Andy Robertson rubbishes rumors of dressing room bust-up with Alisson Becker

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson laughed off suggestions that he was involved in an altercation with Alisson Becker earlier this month in the dressing room. With the Reds in torrid form in the Premier League in 2021, reports emerged that two reliable members of Jurgen Klopp's backline were involved in a bust-up, with the Scottish defender alleged to have punched the Liverpool goalkeeper.

However, Robertson rubbished those claims and hit back at the journalists who made up a story that was so far away from the truth. Speaking to Sky Sports (quotes via Liverpool Echo), the left-back also admitted that it was important that he and the rest of his Liverpool teammates block out all the noise in the business end of the season.

"I don't look like the boxing type, do I! The least [likely] two people to fight in the dressing room are myself and Ali, I think people are sitting at home a bit bored."

"Obviously somebody made up a rumor that the gaffer didn't come home whereas me and Ali were fighting. I love how I was the one who ended up with the burst lip. I would rather it was the other way about but beggars can't be choosers!"

"The stuff that was getting written was a lot of nonsense. For the players and everyone in the training ground, we just need to block all that out."

Liverpool in serious danger of missing out on a top-four spot

Liverpool's Premier League title defense went from bad to worse earlier this month, as they fell to their fourth successive defeat at home after losing 2-0 against Everton. Jurgen Klopp's side have been in wretched form since Christmas and currently find themselves sixth in the Premier League, a staggering 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

The Reds are have ravaged by injuries but cannot hide behind the fact that they have key players missing, as they look to make up for lost time and fight back in the closing stages of the season.