Liverpool defender Andy Robertson takes sly dig at Tottenham star following Scotland's shock 2-0 win over Spain

Liverpool star Andy Robertson took shots at Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro after Scotland's 2-0 win over Spain. He claimed that the defender's inexperience helped them score two goals to seal the win.

Scotland stunned Spain on Tuesday night and eased to a shock win. Manchester United's Scott McTominay was the unlikely goal scorer again, as he finished the match with another brace – his second in a week.

Speaking after the match, Robertson took shots at Porro and claimed that the defender was play-acting to get the Scotland players booked. He said:

"They were, especially in the first half, rolling about a wee bit. They used their experience and they got a couple of us booked, which is fair enough to them. But I think we did win that battle and I think we got under their skin a little bit, especially in the first half. Then, they made a couple of subs in the second half. Bringing on a bit more experience with Carvajal [for Porro], who doesn't really get caught up in these things."

Commentators take shots at Spain star

Michal Stewart was commentating on the game on ViaPlay and was furious with Pedro Porro for his play-acting that led to a booking for Andy Robertson. He said:

"There's nothing in that. He goes down but there's nowhere near enough in it. It's embarrassing."

Leanne Crichton was on the BBC and echoed similar sentiments:

"Nothing for me. Andy Robertson also nudges into the player. There is no contact in his face. There's certainly contact in the body but he's gone down rolling about holding his face as if he's been punched. There's minimal contact at best - it's a disgrace."

However, former Scotland defenders Craig Levein and Willie Miller believe Robertson was at fault for the booking. They believe that the Liverpool star did make a move towards the Spain star. Miller said:

"He's motioned towards his chin with his elbow. It's the interpretation of it."

Levein added:

"There was a definite movement with the top of his arm/shoulder into the player's face. There's enough in that for me. He could be in trouble. I know he goes down and rolls about and all the rest of it but Robertson didn't need to do that."

