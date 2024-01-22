Liverpool defender Conor Bradley breaks incredible 69-year-old record as he shines on Premier League debut against Bournemouth

Liverpool starlet Conor Bradley made his Premier League debut for the club in their 4-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The right-back managed to break a 69-year-old record on his League debut for the Reds, capping off a wonderful performance.

With his side reduced to no senior full-backs due to injury, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to look inwards for solutions. The German manager has had Joe Gomez, a centre-back by trade, line up at left-back in recent games, and the Englishman has performed admirably.

Klopp first introduced Conor Bradley this season when the Reds faced Arsenal in the FA Cup, and he handed him his first start in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg against Fulham. The quality showings delivered by the 20-year-old earned him a first start in the Premier League in the visit to Bournemouth.

Conor Bradley had an excellent game, and provided an assist for Diogo Jota to make it 3-0 in the 79th minute of the encounter. In providing the assist, he became the first Northern Irishman to assist a Liverpool goal since Sammy Smyth against Middlesbrough on April 19, 1954 – 69 years 277 days ago.

The youngster, who spent last season on loan at League One side Bolton Wanderers, won 67% of his tackles in addition to providing an assist. He also made four recoveries and three clearances, won two tackles and created a chance for a teammate.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp impressed with Conor Bradley following PL debut

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp expressed his satisfaction at the performance of right-back Conor Bradley following his League debut in the win over Bournemouth. The German manager praised his qualities on the pitch and his personality off it, and revealed that he was impressed by the performance.

“Hopefully the same as you, pretty good."

"Really, really good. Very impressive."

"I can say exactly the same, a wonderful kid, a really hard worker, and a good footballer."

"He is a defender but he can attack as well."

"He could've scored, probably should've scored a header. I forgot that. No, he should've scored in that situation."

Klopp would have been sweating after receiving news of a minor knee injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the emergence of Bradley would have allayed his fears. The Northern Ireland international was Player of the Season during his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season.

Alexander-Arnold is set to miss out on action until the end of the month, at the very least, but Bradley is ready to step into his shoes and help the side.