Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate makes fun of Arsenal star Saliba with 3-word question about picture of him holding Premier League trophy

Arsenal defender William Saliba found himself at the center of some light-hearted banter from national teammate and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate about the Premier League title.

With club football on hiatus, Saliba and Konate are currently on international duty with the French national team. Ahead of Friday’s meeting with Azerbaijan in Paris, the duo, along with other teammates, met fans at France’s training base. It started when Konate was asked by a fan to sign a photo of himself lifting the Premier League title with Liverpool in May.

"It's you, right?" Konate quipped while signing the photo, clearly taking a dig at Saliba, who is yet to win the Premier League title with Arsenal.

"No, no, it’s you for this year,” Saliba responded.

Konate then said:

"It’s for you this year,” prompting Saliba to retort:

"No, it's Liverpool again! We have to put pressure on them."

Notably, Saliba has finished second with Arsenal in each of the last three seasons. The 24-year-old will hope to end the hoodoo in the current campaign as the Gunners currently sit atop the Premier League table.

While Saliba and Konate have a good relationship off the pitch, it is unlikely that the duo will play together when France takes on Azerbaijan. Konate came off injured during his side’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea. Speaking in a press conference, Saliba told the reporters about his teammate:

"He hasn't been training because he has some minor injuries. I hope he'll be back soon, but I don't know any more."

Both sides have already faced each other this season, and it was the Reds who secured a narrow 1-0 win at Anfield.

Arsenal or Liverpool? Gary Lineker changes Premier League title prediction after Reds surrender PL top spot

Former England international Gary Lineker has made a U-turn after Arsenal moved to the summit of the league table and the Reds fell to a second consecutive league defeat. The Gunners head into the October international break sitting top of the Premier League table and they look poised to end their long title drought.

Lineker, who had initially predicted Liverpool to retain the Premier League crown, has changed his stance, now backing the Gunners to win the title this season. He told talkSPORT:

"I thought Liverpool at the start of the season, and now, I am swaying towards Arsenal. I think it will be one of them."

Meanwhile, his co-pundit Alan Shearer stuck with the Merseysiders despite their worrying form. The Gunners will take on Fulham, while Arne Slot's side will next be in action against Manchester United after the international break.

