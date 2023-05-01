Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold sets incredible Premier League record in 4-3 Tottenham win

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold set a unique record after bagging an assist in Liverpool's 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The full-back assisted Curtis Jones for the opening goal with a lovely cross at the back post, making it the fifth consecutive game where he's notched an assist.

However, this ain't the first time that Alexander-Arnold has created a goal in five outings in a row, having done the same back in 2019. He's now the first player in Premier League history to achieve that, an incredible record considering he's just a right-back.

Squawka @Squawka Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first player in Premier League history to provide an assist in five consecutive games TWICE.



A generational talent. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first player in Premier League history to provide an assist in five consecutive games TWICE.A generational talent. https://t.co/aUEOqgNHnR

Four years ago, Alexander-Arnold bagged assists against Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United (2), Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City — stretched across two seasons.

This time, however, he's pulled it off in the same campaign, and in the same month too, versus Arsenal, Leeds United (2), Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in April 2023.

With six in total, it's the highest number of top-flight assists in a single month after only Antonio Valencia, who assisted seven times for Manchester United in December 2011.

After struggling to hit his best for most of the season, Alexander-Arnold has burst into life recently, and much of that has to do with his new midfield hybrid role, which allows him to join Liverpool's attack to more devastating effect.

From assisting only twice in the previous 29 games to six in his last five, the 24-year-old looks to have returned to his best, which helps the Reds make a final push for European qualification.

Liverpool usurp Tottenham in fifth after thrilling win

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 in a pulsating encounter in the Premier League on Sunday, April 30, to leapfrog them into fifth position in the table.

The Reds raced to a 3-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes but Spurs fought back to make it 3-3 in the 93rd minute. However, just seconds after Richarlison's equalizer, Diogo Jota scored the winning goal for Liverpool to seal all three points and climb above Tottenham in the table.

Jurgen Klopp's side are now two points ahead of Spurs with a game in hand and could secure a Europa League spot by the end of the season.

A top-four finish is still a possibility, with Manchester United only seven points ahead. The Red Devils, however, have a game in hand and Liverpool will need them to slip up massively in their last six games to stand a chance of finishing in the top four.

