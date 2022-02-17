“Liverpool don’t really have another player who can do that” – Frank McAvennie urges Reds to keep ‘quality player’ at Anfield

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has urged Liverpool to keep Roberto Firmino at Anfield at all costs. The 62-year-old is a huge fan of the 'quality player' and believes he is a one-of-a-kind player for the Reds.

As per Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp's side are ready to offer Firmino a new contract ahead of the summer transfer window despite his struggles for goals. McAvennie, who plied his trade as a striker for West Ham and Aston Villa, has backed the Reds' decision.

The 62-year-old claimed that Firmino remains a vital cog in Klopp's system and could play a key role for the club in the years to come. The Scotsman told Football Insider:

“You look at Jota and he’s the one scoring goals right now. But he can’t do what Firmino does. He’s always been so good at that linkup play that has been vital to Liverpool’s success in recent years."

McAvennie suggested that Firmino is a unique footballer who gives the Reds a completely different dimension when he is on the pitch. He added:

“Liverpool don’t really have another player who can do that so he’s worth keeping around. He does also chip in with important goals, even if he isn’t as prolific as Mane or Salah."

The former Celtic attacker also claimed that Firmino can guide players like Luis Diaz to reach the next level and become a superstar at Anfield. McAvennie said:

“There are also a few players coming through now, like Diaz. Firmino can teach him the ways and turn him into a superstar if you like. He’s still a quality player, get it done.”

Should Liverpool keep Firmino?

Roberto Firmino's current deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023, as is the case with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. As of now, Liverpool are yet to agree to a new deal with any of their feared attacking trio.

Firmino might not have been enjoying a purple patch in terms of goalscoring. However, he once again proved to be the clutch player for Jurgen Klopp's side on Wednesday night against Inter Milan.

Rol @lfc_ral Unpopular opinion: Mané Salah Firmino is the best attacking trio in premier league history Unpopular opinion: Mané Salah Firmino is the best attacking trio in premier league history https://t.co/dYrqP75EQI

The Reds were seemingly having a poor night against Inter in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. However, Firminho's goal from a corner completely turned the game on its head as Liverpool salvaged a 2-0 win.

The 30-year-old has just 17 goals in 72 games over the last couple of seasons. Diogo Jota's goalscoring form has seemingly seen him become the go-to man for Klopp in the number nine role.

