Liverpool's Brazilian duo Alisson and Roberto Firmino could miss the game against Leicester City in the Premier League, after their international teammate Gabriel Menino tested positive for COVID-19. Menino was training with the Brazil squad leading up to the fixtures against Venezuela and Uruguay.

There is a possibility that the duo might need to isolate for 14 days, ruling them out Liverpool's fixture against Leicester City. Liverpool are already without Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

Premier League players who trained with him: Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Alex Telles, Douglas Luiz, Allan, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino. https://t.co/FOGOnUOgT3 — Lucas Sposito (@LucasSposito_) November 12, 2020

Liverpool receive fresh injury scare ahead of Leicester City game

It has been a frustrating season so far for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The German has already lost talisman and defender Virgil van Dijk to long-term injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who started the game against Manchester City, picked up a calf injury and was unable to finish the game. Gomez picked up a knee injury on international duty, and needed surgery for the same.

Fabinho, Joel Matip, Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita have all spent time on the sidelines this season with various injuries. Klopp will hope that he doesn't lose Alisson and Firmino by the end of the international break.

.@J_Gomez97 has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.



The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments and Joe will now begin a rehabilitation programme with our medical team 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 12, 2020

Speaking of the situation in the Brazil camp, national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said:

"In the tests carried out yesterday, Gabriel Menino tested positive for Covid-19. All other players in the group tested negative. It is important to note that, on Monday, when the players arrived, all members of the delegation were tested and the results were negative."

"We have already informed the medical department of Palmeiras, the player is asymptomatic, is already isolated and is being cut from the selection at this moment. All protective measures are being taken. We will carry out a new battery of tests before our trip to Uruguay, and after the game."

Premier League players Ederson, Thiago Silva, Alex Telles, Douglas Luiz, Allan, Richarlison, and Gabriel Jesus were also part of the camp, and risk missing out on the next fixture in the Premier League. Alex Telles of Manchester United, who had to go through a 14-day period of isolation after testing positive for the virus, will hope he can return to the squad in the absence of Luke Shaw.