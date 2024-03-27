Liverpool duo likely to return from injury for PL encounter against Manchester United - Reports

Liverpool could receive a huge boost ahead of their Premier League game against Manchester United as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are expected to be fit in time for the encounter.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will face Erik ten Hag's Manchester United on Sunday, April 7, in the Premier League. The Reds have been struggling with a mounting injury list in recent weeks, but according to journalist Paul Joyce, Alexander-Arnold and Jota could make their return for the crucial league fixture.

Alexander-Arnold has been sidelined for the majority of 2024 due to a knee injury and 20-year-old Conor Bradley has deputised for the Englishman. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has also been dealing with a knee injury since mid-February. Their return would give the Reds a major boost, as the race for the Premier League title with Manchester City and Arsenal heats up.

The Reds faced Manchester United on March 17 in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, where Liverpool suffered a 4-3 defeat in the extra time. As a result, the Merseyside club will be looking to exact revenge against their long-time rivals in the league.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table with 64 points from 28 games (same as Arsenal). Next up, they'll face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, March 31.

Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool's second-choice manager target following Jurgen Klopp's departure

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorin is Liverpool's second-choice managerial target after Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season. As a result, the Reds are short-listing the candidates who can replace the German tactician at Anfield. Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly the Reds' priority.

However, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorin is currently the second choice for Liverpool, as per Fabrizio Romano. He said on the Men in Blazers Podcast (via Caught Offside):

"Ruben Amorim is a concrete candidate for the Liverpool job. I think he is in position number two at this moment from what I’m told. He also has a release clause in his new contract at Sporting."

He added:

"I think Amorim is in position number two, he is a candidate for the Liverpool job at this moment more than Roberto De Zerbi,"

Apart from Ruben Amorin, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto Di Zebri is also a potential candidate for the managerial post at Anfield.