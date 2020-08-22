Liverpool the only English team in Pot 1 for UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Premier League champions Liverpool will be the only English team in Pot 1 for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

The other three English teams, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will all be in Pot 2, along with the likes of FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool will be joined in Pot 1 by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris St. Germain - winners of their respective leagues last season. Zenit St. Petersburg and FC Porto are also in Pot 1, having won the Russian and Portuguese leagues respectively last season.

Pot 1 was completed last night in the UEFA Europa League final, as Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 in the final to book their place in the pot.

Sevilla had already qualified for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, having finished fourth in La Liga last season, but they would not have been placed in Pot 1 if not for their fourth Europa League triumph in the last seven years.

That loss in the final against Sevilla in Cologne means that Inter Milan find themselves in Pot 3 for the draw, along with the likes of RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.

3 English sides in Pot 2 for UEFA Champions League Draw

Manchester City find themselves in Pot 2

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have been joined in Pot 2 of the draw by Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Borussia Dortmund also find themselves in Pot 2, having finish second in the Bundesliga last season.

Europa League semifinalists and Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk round off the confirmed teams so far in Pot 2. The last spot in Pot 2 for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League draw will be taken by either Benfica or Ajax, with the Portuguese side having to negotiate the qualifiers first before the group stages.

If Benfica don't make it through the qualifiers, then Ajax be placed Pot 2. With the qualifiers yet to be played, there are several unconfirmed spots in the the other two pots, which will all be cleared by September 30, when the second leg of the playoff round is scheduled.

The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage is scheduled to be made in Athens on October 1, with the first round of group stage matches kicking off on October 20.