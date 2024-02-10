Liverpool enter race to sign £51 million rated Arsenal target - Reports

Liverpool have shown their interest in signing Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer for a reported fee of around £51 million. The Reds want to bring in the Real Sociedad midfield maestro as the first signing of the post-Klopp era at the club.

Real Sociedad academy graduate Zubimendi has caught the eye with his assured displays for the Basque outfit at the base of their midfield. The Spanish international has distinguished himself as one of the finest defensive midfielders in Spain, and multiple sides have him on their radar.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club in the summer, Liverpool are keen to create a smooth transition for their next manager by signing a defensive midfield expert. They will face significant competition from fellow Premier League side Arsenal, who have watched Zubimendi for a while.

Martin Zubimendi has a release clause of around £51 million written into his contract at San Sebastian. The Reds would be more than able to pay this amount to sign him, as they were prepared to shell out more than double to sign Moises Caicedo last summer.

The Reds' interest in Zubimendi makes a lot of sense given their links to Xabi Alonso as their next manager. The former Liverpool midfielder worked with the 25-year-old Spaniard during his time coaching in the Real Sociedad youth setup.

Liverpool have had Wataru Endo hold down the defensive midfield position for parts of the season so far, with Alexis MacAllister also occasionally filling in. The club are, however, aware that a player of Zubimendi's quality will be a top addition to their squad.

Liverpool, Arsenal set for crunch Premier League weekend

Liverpool and Arsenal are set for a thrilling Premier League title race, with only two points separating the sides atop the league standings. The Gunners claimed a huge win over the Reds in their last match, sending out a reminder to the rest of the teams.

The Reds will play first this weekend when they host Burnley on Saturday, and they will be keen to bounce back from their most recent defeat. Their loss at the Emirates was only their second this season, and the match against the Clarets provides a perfect opportunity to recover.

Arsenal are set to face West Ham United on Sunday in what is going to be a tough London derby. They have already lost twice to the Hammers this season, including once at the Emirates, and will be keen to extend their winning run to four games.