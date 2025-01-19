Liverpool enter race to sign Bundesliga midfielder linked with a move to Barcelona: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign VfB Stuttgart and Germany midfielder Angelo Stiller this month. The Premier League leaders are still in the market for midfield cover despite their blistering start to the 2024-25 season, having missed out on Martin Zubimendi in the summer.

Tz reports (via Tribal Football) that Arne Slot's side are interested in Germany international Stiller, who is also a target for Spanish giants Barcelona. The Reds have kept close tabs on the 23-year-old and could make a move to sign him from Stuttgart before the transfer window shuts.

Liverpool tried and failed to sign Zubimendi in the summer, and instead turned to the excellent Ryan Gravenberch to play in defensive midfield. They remain interested in signing cover in the position, hence their interest in Stuttgart midfield star Stiller. The Germany international is considered by the Reds as a player who can rotate with Gravenberch for a starting berth in midfield without a significant drop in quality.

Barcelona are interested in Stiller, but the emergence of both Marc Bernal and Marc Casado as proper midfield options may mean a move does not happen. Liverpool, on the other hand, may be able to sign the former Bayern Munich academy star for less than €40 million.

Stiller has been on the books of Stuttgart since 2023, joining the side from fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. He was signed as something of a replacement for Wataru Endo, who joined Jürgen Klopp's Reds in the same window. The three-cap Germany international has excelled with his composure, passing ability and technical level in midfield, and is considered a player who can set the tempo of games in the Premier League.

Barcelona set to sanction summer move for Liverpool ace - Reports

Barcelona are prepared to make a move to sign Liverpool star Luis Diaz in the summer, as per reports from Colombian outlet Antena 2 (via Barca Universal). The Spanish giants remain keen on a new left wing addition, and Diaz is one of their targets to strengthen the position.

Colombia international Diaz has long been in the sights of Barcelona, but La Blaugrana failed to make a move for him in the summer of 2024. The 28-year-old has scored 12 goals this season, and is once more on the radar of the Spanish giants.

The reports indicate that La Blaugrana have informed Liverpool of their intention to lodge a significant bid, reported to be around €70 million, for Diaz in the summer. With his contract set to expire in 2027 and no renewal in sight yet, the Reds may opt to cash in on the forward.

