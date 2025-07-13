Liverpool enter race to sign world class forward wanted by Arsenal: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes. According to Spanish outlet AS (via TBR Football), the Brazilian attacker could move outside the Spanish capital this summer due to a lack of minutes at Los Blancos.

Rodrygo was a key player for Real Madrid; however, he fell down the depth chart with the arrival of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer last summer. Meanwhile, Los Blancos' new coach Xabi Alonso has preferred giving Arda Guler a wide role over Rodrygo.

Understanding the Brazilian attacker's situation at Los Blancos, Bayern Munich and Arsenal have expressed their interest in Rodrygo. However, the Reds are the latest to join the race. Due to uncertainty about Luis Diaz's future, Liverpool have shown interest in signing the 24-year-old, who prefers playing as a left winger.

The Reds have also been linked to Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, and Arne Slot's side might or might not spend big on a winger. According to TBR Football, the Gunners have been in constant contact with the 24-year-old, who is reportedly valued at £75 million.

However, if Arsenal complete the signing of Chelsea's Noni Madueke, the Reds might be able to steal a deal for Rodrygo. With the potential accusation of the Englishman, the Gunners may struggle to recruit more wide players in the summer transfer window.

Defender informs Liverpool that he wants to join Real Madrid: Reports

According to MARCA (via Tribal Football), Ibrahima Konate has reportedly informed Liverpool that he is considering a move to Real Madrid this summer. The French defender's contract with the Reds is set to expire next summer. As a result, talks over a new deal are underway between the club board and the player's representatives.

However, uncertainty over Konate's future has increased due to the slow pace of the conversation. As a result, the Frenchman could potentially leave the Merseyside outfit and join his former teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are also interested in signing a new defender, and they have Ibrahima Konate on their transfer radar. However, the La Liga giants are most likely to sign a new defender next summer. Konate would be able to negotiate deals with other clubs next summer, and Real Madrid aim to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer or for a minimal fee.

