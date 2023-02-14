Liverpool and Everton players involved in heated brawl during Merseyside derby (WATCH)

Liverpool and Everton's players were embroiled in a brawl as tensions boiled over in the Merseyside derby on Monday (February 13). The Reds claimed a 2-0 victory over the Toffees at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah slotted home the hosts' opener in the 36th minute amid a calamitous piece of goalkeeping from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Cody Gakpo grabbed the Reds' second and his first goal for the club from close range in the 49th minute.

However, as the game neared its conclusion, the Merseyside rivals clashed. Andy Robertson stirred up trouble in the 84th minute by throwing the ball away when Pickford came to get it. Everton were chasing the game, and the English shot-stopper lashed out at the Scottish left-back. Robertson laughed hysterically at the goalkeeper's antics as Conor Coady tried to keep the defender away from the Toffees keeper.

Seamus Coleman then threw Robertson aside before a melee ensued between the two clubs. A lot of pushing, shoving, and finger-pointing led stewards to step onto the pitch and separate the two teams. The Liverpool left-back is renowned for winding up antics, and he continued to laugh at Pickford.

Jurgen Klopp's side's victory takes them above Chelsea into ninth. They trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by nine points, who they face on Saturday (February 18).

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher criticizes Pickford's goalkeeping for the Reds' opener

Jordan Pickford had a night to forget.

Liverpool's opener came through a frantic 10-second spell, with Everton hitting the crossbar through James Tarkowski. Darwin Nunez raced forward to the other end of the pitch as his side countered. Salah and Gakpo waited for his cross, which arrived perfectly in the former's path. However, Pickford decided to take a chance at preventing the latter's run. He was left with egg on his face as Salah had no problem converting into the Everton goalkeeper's empty net.

Carragher, who covered the game for Sky Sports, slammed Pickford's goalkeeping that led to the Reds' first goal. He said:

"Liverpool get a bit of fortune. Tarkowski has a chance at the back post - it is reminiscent of the Arsenal goal - but this time it doesn't go in."

He added:

"We said before the game that Everton can't cope with counter-attacks. Nunez's pass and the delivery is fantastic. The finish from Salah is fantastic but you have to question the goalkeeper, he's in no man's land."

Pickford has been in impressive form for Everton before tonight's defeat in the Merseyside derby. He has featured 21 times across competitions, keeping four clean sheets. In a disappointing campaign, the English shot-stopper has been one of the few positives for the Goodison Park outfit.

