"Liverpool are exploring the possibility" - Fabrizio Romano says Reds are interested in PL player with 25m release clause

Liverpool could sign Leeds United forward Raphinha for a fee as low as £25m in the summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, the Reds are not the only club in the mix for the Brazilian.

Leeds acquired Raphinha's services from Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes for around £16m in the summer of 2020. The forward has since established himself as a key player for the Whites, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists from 59 appearances across all competitions.

However, there are serious doubts about the Brazil international's future at Elland Road ahead of the summer. The 16th-placed side are only seven points above the relegation zone and are currently battling the risk of dropping down to the Championship.

Raphinha could leave Leeds in the summer if they fail to retain their Premier League status this season. Romano has now revealed that the player also has a relegation clause in his contract that will allow him to leave the Whites for around £25m.

The Italian journalist went on to disclose that Liverpool are considering a move for Raphinha in the summer. He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE Youtube channel:

"Raphinha will be a player available in the market. It is important to see if Leeds will be relegated or not because it depends on clauses. In case they are relegated to the Championship, there will be some really interesting clauses for Raphinha. It is around £25m, so it could be a big opportunity in the market. Liverpool are exploring the possibility."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @FabrizioRomano : “Liverpool are exploring the possibility of signing Raphinha. If Leeds get relegated, there will be some really interesting clauses. It’s around £25m, so it could be a big opportunity on the market.” #awlive [youtube] .@FabrizioRomano: “Liverpool are exploring the possibility of signing Raphinha. If Leeds get relegated, there will be some really interesting clauses. It’s around £25m, so it could be a big opportunity on the market.” #awlive [youtube] https://t.co/BCCdvukx5Q

It remains to be seen if the Reds will step up their interest in Raphinha if Leeds suffer relegation this season. The Brazilian has scored nine goals and provided three assists from 27 Premier League appearances this term.

Liverpool not the only club interested in Raphinha

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in signing Raphinha in the summer. However, the Anfield outfit do not appear to be the only club keen on acquiring the 25-year-old's services.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣[ @FabrizioRomano 🥇] | Barcelona are closely following Raphinha and they want to see if Leeds stays in the Premier League or not because of his release clause. #fcblive 🗣[ @FabrizioRomano🥇] | Barcelona are closely following Raphinha and they want to see if Leeds stays in the Premier League or not because of his release clause. #fcblive https://t.co/8qOs1m8Uzh

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are also in the mix for Raphinha. The Brazilian's agent Deco is a former Blaugrana star and has close ties to the club's president Joan Laporta. He said:

"His agent is Deco, the former midfielder of Barcelona with a fantastic relationship with Joan Laporta. He has already discussed with Barca about Raphinha. But, I can tell you that Chelsea were frontrunners for Raphinha few months ago. They were discussing with his agents, they were discussing with the player's side, they were preparing this deal for the summer, but now things are on stand-by."

It is unclear whether Chelsea will be able to pursue a deal for Raphinha in the summer considering the ongoing issues at the club.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer