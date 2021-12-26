Liverpool eyeing transfer swoop for 2 Premier League forwards in 2022 - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up their options for the January transfer window and two players have emerged as their biggest targets.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and Leeds United's Raphinha have been identified as potential targets to boost their attacking vanguard.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, two of Liverpool's key players, will be away at the AFCON Cup in Cameroon with Egypt and Senegal respectively in January.

It's going to be a big loss for the Reds and could potentially derail their title momentum. However, it seems like Liverpool have already identified potential replacements.

But according to the Liverpool Echo, it's unlikely either player will make the move next month, so the club may have to wait until next summer.

Bowen and Raphinha have both been impressive in the Premier League this season and could walk into any top-six side.

But joining Liverpool next summer, when Salah and Mane would already have returned to the squad, wouldn't make sense.

Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to reinforce their squad over the next few weeks. The fixture list is set to get extremely congested and there won't be Salah or Mane to help their cause.

Liverpool must pull out all stops in pursuit of attacking reinforcements

Liverpool are scheduled to play six games in the month of January. They will start by playing a league match away to Chelsea followed by a daunting two-legged encounter with Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

The absence of Salah and Mane will be a huge loss for them and the resulting consequences for their season could be severe.

However, reinforcing their arsenal with some quality players can save their season from going off the rails. Liverpool must go all guns blazing for Bowen and Raphinha.

While neither boasts the same level of quality as Salah or Mane, both have been on a good run of form in the Premier League this season.

Bowen has scored thrice and made five assists. Raphinha has struck eight times in the league so far, the most behind only Salah, Diogo Jota and Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool must table a bid before rival sides join the race as the duo have generated interest from many quarters of the league.

