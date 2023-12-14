Liverpool face competition from 5 Premier League clubs in race to sign La Liga attacker: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to face competition from five Premier League clubs for the signature of Real Betis youngster Assane Diao.

The exciting 18-year-old winger has caught the eye of multiple clubs, according to Spanish journalist Manu de Olmedo (via Inside Futbol). This season, the youngster has made nine appearances in La Liga and scored in back-to-back matches. He netted in his club's 1-1 draw with Granada On September 28 and then again in the 3-0 win against Valencia on October 1.

The Spain under-21 international came up the ranks at Real Betis and is primarily a left-sided winger. However, he can play on the opposite wing and down the middle as well. Jurgen Klopp and company could be looking at Diao as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is now 31 and linked with a move to Saudi Arabia (Anfield Watch).

Despite Liverpool's willingness, the La Liga outfit would be under little pressure to sell the player, who has committed to the club until 2027. However, the aforementioned report claims that Diao could have a release clause of €30 million that may be triggered to get the deal over the line.

Real Betis are currently seventh in La Liga and on top of their Europa League Group. Despite Diao being presented the chance to play in Europe at his current club, a move to Anfield would earn him the opportunity to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Reds also look like they're on course to finish in the Champions League spots and make a return to Europe's highest club competition in the 2024/25 campaign. Currently, the Merseysiders are on top of the Premier League.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister doubtful for Manchester United clash

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday (December 17) but could be without key midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentina international hurt his knee in the 2-0 win against Sheffield United on December 7, which forced him off the pitch at the hour mark.

He subsequently missed the trip to Crystal Palace that saw summer signing Ryan Gravenberch take his place in midfield. Addressing the 24-year-old's injury on Wednesday (December 13), Jurgen Klopp said (via Standard):

"I hope it will not take that long, I would like to say it's day by day - but that would look like he could maybe play the next game but he will not be ready for that as well. I hope the next three or four days he makes big steps and then we will see."

This season, Mac Allister has made 18 appearances for the Reds, bagging a goal and two assists across competitions. Even in the Argentine's absence, league-leaders Liverpool are favorites to defeat sixth-placed Manchester United, who have lost four matches in a row.