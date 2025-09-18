Liverpool fan who got into altercation with Diego Simeone asks hilarious 5-word question after Van Dijk’s late winner vs Atletico

The Liverpool fan who was in an altercation with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone in their UEFA Champions League tie has made a hilarious claim on social media. The Reds edged their Spanish opponents 3-2 at Anfield, with captain Virgil van Dijk netting a late winner.Simeone saw red after the full-time whistle was blown, as he appeared to remonstrate with a band of the home fans who had heckled him all game. Stewards and members of the Argentine's coaching staff intervened amid the fracas, preventing it from escalating. The chief heckler, Jonny Poulter, took to X early on Thursday to ask if he would be awarded the assist for the sending off after his disruptive action towards Simeone. He posted to his 1,700 followers via @jonnyplfc6; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Do I get the assist?&quot;Diego Simeone was visibly rattled at full-time and appeared irritated when he was asked about the incident during his post-match press conference. The Argentine manager stormed out of the press conference in annoyance, causing it to end abruptly.The Atletico boss made sure to point out that he was not pleased to receive insults from the Liverpool fans just behind his dugout throughout the game. He felt more aggrieved when his side conceded a late goal to Van Dijk, causing them to lose the game. Liverpool star surpasses Steven Gerrard's UEFA Champions League appearance tally Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has overtaken club legend Steven Gerrard's appearances in the UEFA Champions League for the club. The Egypt international was named in the starting XI for the Reds as they commenced the 2025-26 Champions League campaign at home to Atletico Madrid.Salah played his 74th game in the competition for the Reds, putting him one above Gerrard's tally of 73 games and into second place in the club's all-time list. The 32-year-old is only behind Jamie Carragher in the list of appearances for the Reds, with the Englishman having played 80 times for the club in the competition. Mohamed Salah marked his 74th appearance for the Reds with a goal and an assist inside six minutes at Anfield. He has now scored 46 goals and provided 16 assists in the Champions League, more than any other Liverpool player has ever managed in the competition. Salah's goal against Atletico Madrid saw him surpass Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on the list of all-time top scorers in the competition. The former Chelsea man is now in tenth place with 52 goals for the Reds, AS Roma, and the Blues.