  Liverpool fan who got into altercation with Diego Simeone asks hilarious 5-word question after Van Dijk's late winner vs Atletico

Liverpool fan who got into altercation with Diego Simeone asks hilarious 5-word question after Van Dijk’s late winner vs Atletico

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 18, 2025 10:37 GMT
Diego Simeone was red carded after his side lost to Liverpool
Diego Simeone was red carded after his side lost to Liverpool

The Liverpool fan who was in an altercation with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone in their UEFA Champions League tie has made a hilarious claim on social media. The Reds edged their Spanish opponents 3-2 at Anfield, with captain Virgil van Dijk netting a late winner.

Simeone saw red after the full-time whistle was blown, as he appeared to remonstrate with a band of the home fans who had heckled him all game. Stewards and members of the Argentine's coaching staff intervened amid the fracas, preventing it from escalating.

The chief heckler, Jonny Poulter, took to X early on Thursday to ask if he would be awarded the assist for the sending off after his disruptive action towards Simeone. He posted to his 1,700 followers via @jonnyplfc6;

"Do I get the assist?"

Diego Simeone was visibly rattled at full-time and appeared irritated when he was asked about the incident during his post-match press conference. The Argentine manager stormed out of the press conference in annoyance, causing it to end abruptly.

The Atletico boss made sure to point out that he was not pleased to receive insults from the Liverpool fans just behind his dugout throughout the game. He felt more aggrieved when his side conceded a late goal to Van Dijk, causing them to lose the game.

Liverpool star surpasses Steven Gerrard's UEFA Champions League appearance tally

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has overtaken club legend Steven Gerrard's appearances in the UEFA Champions League for the club. The Egypt international was named in the starting XI for the Reds as they commenced the 2025-26 Champions League campaign at home to Atletico Madrid.

Salah played his 74th game in the competition for the Reds, putting him one above Gerrard's tally of 73 games and into second place in the club's all-time list. The 32-year-old is only behind Jamie Carragher in the list of appearances for the Reds, with the Englishman having played 80 times for the club in the competition.

Mohamed Salah marked his 74th appearance for the Reds with a goal and an assist inside six minutes at Anfield. He has now scored 46 goals and provided 16 assists in the Champions League, more than any other Liverpool player has ever managed in the competition.

Salah's goal against Atletico Madrid saw him surpass Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on the list of all-time top scorers in the competition. The former Chelsea man is now in tenth place with 52 goals for the Reds, AS Roma, and the Blues.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
