Liverpool fans confident of winning the Premier League title after impressive win over Aston Villa

Liverpool didn't disappoint in their latest Premier League match, dismantling a much-touted Aston Villa squad that appeared less than stellar.

The Anfield audience witnessed a masterclass that shot the Reds back to a favorable top-four position in the Premier League table. This has increased the confidence of the fans, getting them excited about winning the title.

From the onset, Dominik Szoboszlai demonstrated his worth. The newcomer broke the deadlock in just the third minute, finessing a sumptuous half-volley from the outskirts of the penalty area.

While the Villa defenders still had their heads spinning, Matty Cash unwittingly turned the ball into his own net, further widening the gap (22'). The mishap occurred following a Darwin Nunez effort that ricocheted off the post, leaving Villa players in disarray and the scoreboard reading 2-0.

And then Mohamed Salah decided it was time to place the final nail. Converting a header from Nunez into a close-range poke, Salah sealed the deal at 55 minutes, rendering the rest of the match a mere formality.

Liverpool are riding a 15-game undefeated wave in the league and have leapfrogged back into the top four. Their fans now know the club has moved one step closer to their dream of another Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp.

With three consecutive Premier League wins, including the most recent 3-0 drubbing of Aston Villa, the Liverpool faithful have more than enough reason to believe. They flooded social media, declaring their newfound confidence in capturing the elusive league title with tweets like these:

Jurgen Klopp has put to rest speculation about Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future amidst Saudi transfer buzz

The charismatic manager laid all speculations to rest, confirming that his Egyptian superstar has no plans to swap Anfield for a lavish stint in Saudi Arabia. This week had been rife with talk of a mega-money offer from Saudi club Al-Ittihad, enough to turn the 31-year-old Salah into the world's highest-earning footballer.

However, according to Klopp, the mercurial ace's loyalty to Liverpool has never wavered. The Reds' manager claimed that he and his team have no concerns about Salah's loyalty. (via Independent):

“I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club. You can’t imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here.”

For Anfield fans, the news will come as a sigh of relief amid a season that shows promise of title aspirations. After all, Salah's name is synonymous with Liverpool's attack, and his departure would have undoubtedly sent ripples through the squad's dynamics.