Liverpool fans credited with saving lives as inquiry blames UEFA for 2022 Champions League final fiasco

Liverpool fans have been credited by the inquiry committee for saving lives during the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final fiasco at the Stade de France. A group of Reds fans were teargassed by the police and were also attacked by local gang youths.

Remarkably, no one faced death despite the chaotic situation. While UEFA tried to blame the fans for the incident during the clash against Real Madrid, reports have dismissed the suggestion. Instead, they have held the governing body responsible.

The report read (via Metro).

"UEFA’s lack of oversight upon delegation of private safety and security matters, deference of all such matters in the public space to policing authorities, and simply not following its own safety, security and service requirements, was a recipe for the failures which occurred," the panel found. "Senior officials at the top of UEFA allowed this to happen, even though the shortcomings of its model were widely known at senior management level"

They further denied claims from UEFA and the French authorities that fans at the Stade de France were ticketless. Rather, the 158 page report claimed that the Kops were the saviors in that situation. It read:

"The collective actions of Liverpool FC supporters were probably instrumental in protecting vulnerable people and averting what might well have been more serious injuries and deaths, It is remarkable that no one lost their life."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Sky News have revealed the findings of a UEFA-commissioned review into the treatment of Liverpool fans at the Champions League final in 2022. BREAKING: Sky News have revealed the findings of a UEFA-commissioned review into the treatment of Liverpool fans at the Champions League final in 2022. https://t.co/tGpVAP9tpn

The panel also worryingly claimed that they are worried about the misconception of the French authorities. It read:

"Concerned that there remains a misconception [among the French authorities] about what actually happened and a complacency regarding what needs to change. This is particularly acute given the proximity of the Rugby World Cup and Olympic and Paralympic Games and the importance of the Stade de France to both events."

Liverpool have released a statement about the report

Liverpool have since released a statement about the aforementioned report. The Merseyside club stated (via the Reds' official website):

"It’s hugely disappointing that a report of such significance, such importance to football supporters’ lives and future safety, should be leaked and published in this way. It’s been over eight months of work by the independent panel and it is only right and proper to publish the contents of the report to our supporters appropriately. We will await to receive a copy of the report and digest it thoroughly before making any further comment."

Football Daily @footballdaily | Liverpool's statement on the leaked Paris review | Liverpool's statement on the leaked Paris review 🚨| Liverpool's statement on the leaked Paris review 👇 https://t.co/M37CSXPiFW

Poll : 0 votes