“Sticks out like a sore thumb” - Liverpool fans dub star as ‘worst footballer of Klopp era’ after 2-1 West Ham win 

While Liverpool managed to earn a 2-1 win against West Ham United in their latest Premier League clash, Jordan Henderson received criticism from fans for his display.

The match saw Lucas Paqueta giving the Hammers the lead at the London Stadium in the 12th minute of the match. Cody Gakpo restored parity with his 18th-minute strike before Joel Matip secured all three points by scoring the winner in the 67th minute of the game.

Henderson, however, bore the brunt of the fans' wrath. The midfielder was a part of the starting XI against the Hammers. During the 59 minutes he was on the pitch, Henderson managed no shots on target. He completed no dribbles and won no ground duels. The Englishman also lost possession of the ball eight times.

Fans slammed the player for his display with one writing on Twitter:

"I think Henderson 22/23 is the worst footballer of the Klopp era."

Another fan claimed:

"Henderson sticks out like a sore thumb in this side. No legs, no on the ball ability, no positional awareness. It’s painful."

The Reds, meanwhile, earned their third successive league win against West Ham. Jurgen Klopp's team are now sixth in the league. They have 53 points on the board from 32 matches this campaign.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Liverpool defeated West Ham United by a scoreline of 2-1 in their Premier League away clash:

✍️ @DONTM1SSS I think Henderson 22/23 is the worst footballer of the Klopp era I think Henderson 22/23 is the worst footballer of the Klopp era

Steve McVeigh @Boxingscience20 Klopp will die on this Henderson hill. Klopp will die on this Henderson hill.

Ahmed @ahmedIfc How many times does Jordan Henderson have to get walked past by the opposition midfield for Klopp to give up on him??? He has zero redeeming qualities now. How many times does Jordan Henderson have to get walked past by the opposition midfield for Klopp to give up on him??? He has zero redeeming qualities now.

Sean @SeanDOlfc Watching Henderson here is absolutely fcking hilarious man Watching Henderson here is absolutely fcking hilarious man

$Dom.$b @Logixz97 @LFCLaurie He is so negative how can you be such a negative midfielder you’d think He was playing for Southampton @LFCLaurie He is so negative how can you be such a negative midfielder you’d think He was playing for Southampton

Laurie @LFCLaurie Henderson sticks out like a sore thumb in this side.



No legs, no on the ball ability, no positional awareness. It’s painful. Henderson sticks out like a sore thumb in this side.No legs, no on the ball ability, no positional awareness. It’s painful.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged for an early pre-season

Liverpool were considered among the title challengers before the start of the season. The Reds, however, have had a below-par campaign by their standards so far. Jurgen Klopp claimed that the team need to start their pre-season early for the next campaign.

Speaking to the media ahead of the West Ham game, Klopp claimed that the team's pre-season this term was far from ideal. He further added that next season, the Reds need to avoid the same mistake and get their campaign going early. The German manager claimed (via The Guardian):

“It was never a perfect pre-season but that is not the reason for our season now because we had similar pre-seasons before that. But this year must be different."

He further added:

“But it’s different and that’s why we have to step up. We have to prepare that in the pre-season and that’s why I want them back together as quick as somehow possible, respecting the necessity of holidays."

Apart from starting their pre-season early next term, Liverpool are also expected to raid the market for a midfielder. The Merseysiders have suffered massively in the middle of the park this term.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes