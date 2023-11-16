"Liverpool fans have been humbled" "Man knows very little" - Fans troll Reds star as he makes wrong claim about club's achievements

Fans have started trolling Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister after he made a wrong claim about the Reds' Premier League title triumphs

The official Instagram account of Liverpool recently uploaded a video of Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez, where the two were playing a quiz. Initially, during the game, Nunez made a blunder by claiming that the Reds had won only three UEFA Champions League titles.

Nevertheless, another mistake was made by Mac Allister after he stated that Liverpool has won only a single league title in English top-tier football. The Argentina international later clarified his answer by stating the Reds have only lifted the silverware once after it was rebranded as the Premier League in 1992.

However, fans already started taking digs at Mac Allisterr, who joined Liverpool this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion.

While a few fans stated that the 2022 World Cup winner was correct, others said that Liverpool followers have been humbled and Mac Allister star is unfamiliar with the Reds' history.

"Liverpool fans have been humbled," one user commented.

"Man knows very little" another user wrote.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are the most successful football club in the history of England with 68 major trophies (including 19 league titles). The second place is occupied by Manchester United with 67 trophies (20 league titles).

Virgil van Dijk claims that Liverpool need to be consistent

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has stated that the Reds are doing well in the ongoing edition of the Premier League. However, they are required to perform consistently on the big stage if they want to dethrone Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Liverpool headed into the international break on the back of a 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League. They are now second in the standings with 27 points from 12 games, just one adrift of leaders Manchester City.

However, before beating Brentford, Liverpool suffered two unfavorable results - drawing 1-1 against Luton Town in the league and losing 3-2 to Toulouse in the Europa League.

“We need to see, we need a bit of luck, we need no injuries and need consistency. Overall this season we have been doing well but the season is not decided in November and there could be so many twists and turns, we all know that," Van Dijk told the official website of the club.

Jurgen Klopp's side will next face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 25.