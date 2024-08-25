"Liverpool fans saw these performances under Jurgen many, many times" - Arne Slot reacts after 2-0 Brentford win

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was jubilant after his side secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford in their latest Premier League fixture on Sunday, August 25. The Dutchman claimed that Reds fans were used to seeing such brilliant performances day in, and day out under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseysiders got off to a flying start, with Colombian forward Luis Diaz opening the scoring after a slick, early counter-attack(13'). Slot's side never let the game escape their grasp. Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah placed the cherry on top with a composed finish midway through the second half (70').

Speaking after the game, the 45-year-old tactician was full of praise for his side. He claimed that the players were just showcasing the footballing IQ and game awareness that Reds' fans had grown to adore under legendary manager Klopp. Slot said (via DaveOCKOP on X):

"I think Liverpool fans saw these performances under Jurgen many, many times... The good thing was we defended a set piece really well and because of that we even scored a goal."

Liverpool have started the Arne Slot era in emphatic fashion, with all three members of his preferred front three firing on all cylinders. Salah has bagged two goals and an assist, Diogo Jota has netted once and assisted once and Diaz has scored once.

The Reds are one of the four sides currently sitting tied atop the Premier League table, having won both their games with four goals scored and none conceded.

"We have to improve a lot" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot sounds warning despite comfortable wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford

Liverpool manager Arne Slot issued a warning to his squad despite cruising to 2-0 victories over Ipswich Town and Brentford in their first two Premier League fixtures.

After the game against the Bees, the Dutchman said that he hadn't made many tactical changes to former manager Jurgen Klopp's setup at the club. He claimed that most of the squad were already used to the style of play that he was trying to implement.

Slot said (via DaveOCKOP on X):

"Most players are quite used to what we want. Most of it is the same to what Jurgen did in the past. You see how hard they work to get the ball back. Ipswich and Brentford made it difficult for us but I am not expecting them in the top 6. We have to improve a lot."

A stern test awaits Slot in his side's upcoming Premier League fixture. They will be pitted against eternal rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1.

