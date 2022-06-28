Liverpool fans snub 2 entries from Steven Gerrard as they vote for surprise winner during poll to decide greatest ever goals in club’s history

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has seen two of his spectacular goals get snubbed during a poll to determine the greatest-ever goal in the club’s illustrious history. Divock Origi’s winner against Barcelona in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semifinal has been chosen the best goal in the Reds’ history.
On the occasion of their 130th year of being, Liverpool conducted a poll to determine the 130 best goals in the club’s history. Voted by the club’s supporters, the collection has no shortage of world-class strikes, and the recently revealed list of top ten goals contains the best of the lot.
Steven Gerrard, who spent 17 glorious years at Anfield, scored his fair share of spectacular goals for the Reds. Two of his fine strikes made it to the top ten. His first, which captured third place, was his thumping header against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.
The other, which came second, was the 40-yard piledriver he scored in the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham United. Both his goals were pivotal in leading Liverpool to victory.
Despite being scored in two major cup finals, Gerrard’s strikes were beaten to the punch by Origi’s second goal against Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League semifinal second leg.
The Reds’ right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold took a quick corner, which was read and perfectly turned in by Origi to seal a 4-0 win, completing a memorable 4-3 comeback against Barcelona. Its status as the best of the lot came as a surprise ,as it was one of the few goals in the top ten that was not scored in a cup final.
Many fans unhappy with Origi’s strike being named greatest goal in Liverpool history
Divock Origi’s goal was certainly a treat for the Anfield faithful, but not many were thrilled to see it at the top of the pile. They admitted that it was indeed an important goal, but it did not deserve to be named the most important goal in the Merseysiders’ history.
One fan claimed that Gerrard’s strike against West Ham United (which came second) should have been at the top.
Another thought that Terry McDermotts’ strikes against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur (came fourth) were much better than Origi’s.
Finally, a disgruntled user said that Gerrard’s stunning late strike against Olympiacos in the 2004-05 Champions League campaign should have been at the top of his list.
Nevertheless, it goes without saying that Origi's strike was significant, as Liverpool went on to win the Champions League that year.
