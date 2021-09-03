"Liverpool have five new signings" – Anfield legend on lack on signings this summer

John Barnes has urged Liverpool fans not to worry about the lack of signings at the club this summer. He believes the club have enough players right now, and the returning players from injuries act like new signings.

Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate early in the summer and were linked with several other players. However, the Reds did not sign a single player after they snapped up the RB Leipzig defender by activating his release clause.

Liverpool fans were worried about the situation and were vocal about it on social media. John Barnes is not one of them and the Liverpool legend is happy with the squad Jurgen Klopp has. He told BonusCodeBets:

"Liverpool have five new signings: Virgil van Dijk's a new signing, Konate's a new signing, Jota and Thiago came towards the end of last season. They're all being integrated - Konate is the only one who isn't yet, so I'm not worried at all. If fans feel Liverpool need players to come in that's fine. But Jurgen Klopp doesn't seem to think they need anybody and I don't think they need anybody - this squad's good enough to compete."

"Unfortunately modern day fans feel that the solution to winning games is to spend money and sign players. That is not the situation. If you need them, yes, but I don't think they need them and neither does Jurgen Klopp. We should trust the club and trust Klopp. I wasn't worried about the lack of signings last week or the week before and I'm not worried about it now. I don't know why people keep changing their opinions on things."

Liverpool start the Premier League season well

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have made a good start to the season with 2 wins and a draw in the league so far. The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with a resilient Chelsea despite going down to 10-men at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool players are away on international duty right now and will return just days before their away trip to Leeds United. They sit 5th in the league table right now, while Leeds are 15th with 2 draws and a loss.

