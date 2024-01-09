Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo chooses between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has picked Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi over Argentina legend Diego Maradona in a recent interaction.

Gakpo, 24, is currently relishing a good campaign for Liverpool, helping them sit at the top of the Premier League table with 45 points from 20 matches. He has netted eight goals and registered three assists in 26 games, including 16 starts, across all competitions so far this term.

Earlier this month, the 21-cap Netherlands international took part in a 'This or That' trivia with GOAL. He picked his club and country captain Virgil van Dijk over Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah over Luis Suarez, Arjen Robben over Neymar, and Robin van Persie over Wayne Rooney. He also preferred Messi over Maradona in the fun media segment.

Messi, 36, has established himself as one of the all-time greats in the history of the sport due to his mesmerising outings and multiple accolades. He has recorded 821 goals and 399 assists in 1047 overall outings for Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami.

As for trophies, the left-footed attacker has lifted a whopping 44 trophies during his illustrious career. He helped Argentina lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy and the 2021 Copa America crown, while lifting 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies at Barcelona.

Maradona, on the other hand, immortalized himself after guiding his national team to the 1986 FIFA World Cup glory. He registered five goals and as many assists in seven tournament matches for Argentina.

At club level, Maradona relished stellar spells at Napoli and Barcelona. He bagged 153 goals and provided 94 assists in 315 combined games for the aforementioned sides, lifting eight trophies along the way.

Lionel Messi hailed by Inter Miami attacker

Speaking recently to Fox Sports, Inter Miami forward Nicolas Stefanelli stated that his club teammate Lionel Messi is quite impressive in training sessions. Revealing his admiration, he said (h/t GOAL):

"I see him in training and I drool. Then, when he makes a pass and his back is to the player, I ask myself: 'How does he see that pass? It just can't be'. That's why he is also the best player in history."

Messi, whose current deal is set to run out in December 2025, inspired his team to Leagues Cup glory after arriving on a free transfer in 2023.

A record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Argentine has contributed 11 goals and five assists in 14 overall appearances for Inter Miami so far.