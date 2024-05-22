Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez breaks silence after controversy over deleting all of Reds’ Instagram posts from his profile 

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has opened up about deleting Instagram posts related to the Reds following criticism from fans over his finishing skills.

The Uruguay international hasn't been the most clinical number nine since moving to Anfield in the summer of 2022 for a reported £85 million. As the Reds slipped out of the race for the Premier League title, the pressure on Nunez to score goals became more apparent.

The attacker has managed just 11 league goals this campaign in 36 appearances. He decided to take down all Instagram posts related to the Merseysiders earlier this month.

Providing an explanation for why he did so, Nunez said (via Liverpool World):

"From the moment you start playing and until you retire, there will always be someone who will criticize you. I avoid reading those comments."

"Before, I did look them a lot and it affected me. Whoever says that those negative comments do not affect them is lying, those negative comments that are directed towards you will always affect you."

He added:

"They tell me everything, but I ignore those comments because they are of no use to me. I never look at the negative comments on social media, at least now, I'm not looking at anything, not even the good stuff. If a game goes badly for me, I rely on my family."

"When things go badly for me, I get hot, but I try to laugh with my family and not show my son the anger I have, what happened in the game is already there, it's already happened, and there is always revenge."

Nunez has yet to post a Liverpool-related photo or video since his actions from earlier in the month.

Darwin Nunez seen as a vital component for Liverpool, as Arno Slot takes over from Jurgen Klopp - Reports

Darwin Nunez

Despite Darwin Nunez's issues at Liverpool, the former Benfica striker is seen as an integral component of the Reds' setup by incoming boss Arne Slot, claims The Telegraph.

The report suggests that Slot sang the praises of Nunez in his meeting with sporting director Richard Hughes. The Reds do have options in the number nine position, with Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota more than capable of performing the role.

However, it is Nunez who has been used in the position more often than not by Jurgen Klopp. Overall, the 24-year-old has made 96 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging 33 goals and 17 assists.