Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez lifts lid on what Jurgen Klopp told him after Forest fans called him a ’s**t Andy Caroll’

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has lifted the lid on what Jurgen Klopp told him after Nottingham Forest fans called him a 's**t Andy Caroll'.

Since his reported £85 million move to Anfield from Benfica, Nunez has often come under scrutiny. While his raw talent is undeniable, the forward seems to spurn golden opportunities.

Nunez's lack of finishing has made the fans ridicule the Uruguayan. He was teased as a worse version of former Reds striker Andy Caroll by Nottingham Forest fans earlier in the season.

Speaking about his reaction to the chants, Nunez told ESPN Uruguay (via Liverpool World):

"In that game, the Nottingham Forest fans were signing to me. But I didn't understand anything, thank goodness. But I ended up scoring the goal on the hour, and then the coach in the locker room said 'screw them'."

The incident took place in March 2023 as the Reds earned a 1-0 away win against Forest. Nunez scored an injury-time winner for Klopp's side.

Darwin Nunez reacts to removing Liverpool-related posts from social media

Darwin Nunez recently stirred the pot about his Liverpool future as he removed all posts related to the club from social media. Nunez was the subject of constant criticism from fans online.

Nunez has now reacted to the situation, saying that critics will always be there. However, he tries not to focus on them. He said (via the aforementioned source):

"Before, I did look at them a lot and it affected me. Whoever says that those negative comments do not affect them is lying, those negative comments that are directed towards you will affect you."

Nunez, however, said that he now ignores the comments and focuses on spending family time when he has a bad game. Nunez has also changed his Instagram profile picture to his entire family wearing the Liverpool kits. The shot was taken following the Reds' 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.