Liverpool forward Luis Diaz’s father speaks to public for the first time after scary kidnap episode in Colombia 

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz's father, Luis Sr, has spoken in public for the first time since he was kidnapped in his native Colombia. The older Diaz, who spent nearly a fortnight in captivity, expressed his gratitude to the people of his locality for their love.

Luis Manuel Diaz was kidnapped alongside his wife in their hometown of Barrancas by armed left-wing guerrillas, but his wife was released after a few hours. Diaz Sr spent 13 days in the kidnappers' den before the members of the National Liberation Army handed him over to representatives of the United Nations.

The Colombian national maintained a positive outlook on life after his release, regarding it as a second chance at life and showing gratitude. As per the Independent, he spoke briefly to the local media and spoke of his love for the people of his community.

"I want to thank God for this second chance. Thank you to all the people of Barrancas, thank you all, I love you very much. I will soon have the opportunity to greet you, thank you very much."

Luis Diaz Sr was transported from Barrancas to Valledupar for medical assessment after his release, and it was observed that he is in pristine condition. He was not maltreated by his captors, who cooperated with the Catholic church and the United Nations to see to his release.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz showed his support for his father's plight last weekend when he revealed a shirt that had "Freedom for Dad" printed across its front. The Colombia international had scored a late equaliser for the Reds in a 1-1 draw against Luton Town before he unveiled the shirt.

Luis Diaz is a key member of the Liverpool squad

Luis Diaz joined Liverpool from Portuguese outfit FC Porto midway through the 2021-22 season. He has since replaced Senegalese winger Sadio Mane, who enjoyed a brilliant spell at Anfield before joining Bayern Munich last summer. Diaz has registered 15 goals and nine assists in 60 games across competitions.

The Colombian forward has been impactful for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, with the Luton goal his fourth of the campaign. He scored against Chelsea and Bournemouth in Liverpool's first two league games of the season before scoring against the Hatters.

Klopp expressed his joy at seeing Diaz's father released from captivity as the player will now be fully focused on performing at his best. The German manager has been impressed by the winger's energy and work ethic since his arrival at the club, and he is one of their most important players.