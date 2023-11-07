Liverpool forward Luis Diaz’s kidnapped father could be released in the next few hours as military find breakthrough after nine-day hunt - Reports

Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father Luis Manuel Diaz will reportedly be set free soon as the Colombian military have laid the ground for the latter's release.

The Reds attacker's parents were abducted by the left-wing ELN guerrilla organisation in Barrancas, who released the mother on the same day of the capture, October 28. However, the player's father remained with the kidnappers and it is now being reported that the Colombian military have secured a breakthrough after the nine-day hunt.

According to Daily Star, the 200 men who were searching for Manuel Diaz in the Perija Mountains on Colombia’s border with Venezuela have been recalled to Barrancas.

Addressing the situation, Colombia’s Army said:

"All the guarantees and conditions are being offered so Mr Diaz can recover his freedom in the next few hours."

In addition to this statement, Coronel Giovanni Montanez of the army said:

"The troops that are taking part in the search operation for Luis Manuel Diaz are being ordered to carry out a repositioning to give guarantees for the handover of this hostage."

Confirming the same, the head of a police elite unit, Coronel Giovanni Cristancho added:

"Men who were on the ground and leading searches and conducting roadblocks have been removed from the area. They are now in Barrancas and we can state that the area in question is free of any type of offensive operation."

Luis Diaz has been battling for the release of his father and recently released a statement requesting the same. He also pleaded to the guerrilla group after netting Liverpool's equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Sunday (November 5). Diaz lifted his playing jersey after netting the goal, revealing what was written underneath. It read:

"Freedom For Papa." (translated)

The Colombian army is hopeful for Manuel Diaz's release in the coming hours.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz scored last gasp equaliser in 1-1 draw against Luton Town

Liverpool star Luis Diaz was able to get on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp's side, coming on as a substitute to score the Reds' equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town.

The Merseysiders found themselves trailing to Tahith Chong's 80th-minute opener which came from a well-worked counterattack. However, Diaz managed to head home Harvey Elliott's cross in the 95th minute after coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute. It was an emotional moment for the winger.

This season, the Colombia international has managed 12 appearances across all competitions, bagging four goals and an assist.

Liverpool return to Anfield for their next Premier League fixture against Brentford on Sunday (November 12). Currently, the Reds are placed third in the Premier League, three points behind league-leaders Manchester City.