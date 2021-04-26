Liverpool forwards are not natural goalscorers: Troy Deeney

Although Liverpool won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading the line, Troy Deeney believes all three players are not natural goalscorers.

The three Liverpool forwards have a combined total of 34 goals this season, with Salah scoring 20 of them. At their peak during the 2017/18 campaign, the trio scored 57 goals but it is unlikely that they will come close to that total this year.

Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have now scored a combined 300 goals for Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/57ATEJfFva — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) April 19, 2021

In Liverpool's recent game with Newcastle United, Salah, Mane and Firmino were all named in the starting lineup alongside Diogo Jota. Given their goalscoring record in the Premier League, many would have expected the Reds to score more than one goal and secure a convincing victory against the Magpies.

Unfortunately, things did not go as expected and all three forwards were responsible for not extending Liverpool's lead in the game.

“I think Firmino is excellent but he’s not someone who is going to get 25 or 28 goals a season. Salah is a winger. Look at Newcastle, look at how many chances he missed. If they fell to Harry Kane, we would have said he had a bad day," said Troy Deeney.

“They are not bad players, but it’s that natural finisher's instinct that certain players have. These players are creative and introverted wingers. Salah gets a lot of chances. Some games he might score five, and in seasons like this, he might have four or five games where he doesn’t score," noted Deeney.

Salah, Mane, and Firminho being wasteful in front of goal have led to Liverpool's downfall this season. The Reds have been eliminated from the Champions League and are now sixth in the Premier League table, four points adrift of Chelsea who are in fourth place.

Jurgen Klopp admitted after the draw that his side does not deserve to be in next season's Champions League. However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can make a final push to finish their season on a high note.

Sadio Mané is ridiculed for the chances he’s squandered this season, and rightfully so.



To compare standards, he’s on 20 g/a in all comps. Coutinho bettered that mark once in 5 seasons at Liverpool. It’s Mané‘s worst in a red shirt. He’s world class and he’ll find it again. — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) April 25, 2021

Despite their poor run of form, many of the Liverpool faithful have refused to give up the players. Salah, in particular, could still win this season's Premier League Golden Boot as he is only a goal behind Harry Kane, the league's top scorer at the moment.