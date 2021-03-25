Liverpool FC becomes Uruguayan Champions for the first time.

Liverpool Fútbol Club - a small club in Montevideo - became Champions of Uruguay for the first time in their 106 year history last night, following a 4-0 away victory over Nacional. The emphatic win ensured a famous Clausura title for the Negriazules.

The recent success is no doubt the greatest achievement in the club's history to date. Prior to the win, they had only ever lifted one top-flight trophy, the Torneo Intermedio, in 2019.

The Torneo Intermedio is a cup competition with 16 teams split into two groups of eight playing each other once. The winner of each group then plays in a two-legged final to determine the overall winner.

Like the majority of the world, Uruguayan football has been largely affected by the outbreak of coronavirus, which means that although the year is 2021, their football calendar is still lagging behind as clubs are playing the 2020 Clausura.

This has drawn up the fact that both the English and Uruguayan Liverpool are champions of their domestic leagues in the same year for the first time.

In England, Liverpool Football Club romped their way to a first league title in 30 years in the 2020 Premier League season by a staggering 18 points. Although there is no official connection between the two clubs, Liverpool do have a Uruguayan history of their own.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez scored 82 times for the club, as well as picking up several individual accolades. Uruguayan centre-back Sebastián Coates is most remembered for his stunning goal against Queens Park Rangers.

Season not yet over for Liverpool

The season is still not over for Liverpool, however, as their attention now turns to a Championship title. They take on Apatura winner Rentistas in a two-legged semi-final.

The winner of that tie will go on to play Nacional (1st place in the aggregate table) in the final to determine an overall champion of the 2020 campaign.

Ignacio Ramírez, one of the club's youth academy products, played a pivotal part in their success, scoring 11 times in 14 matches and showing that developing talent of your own can reap rewards.

Ramirez has played for Uruguay at Under 23s level, but could his recent form earn him a chance to make the final leap to the senior squad?

Liverpool's squad features just two players playing outside of Uruguay, Clementino González (Paraguay) and Andrés Mehring (Argentina). In Europe's top leagues, the idea of a club winning a league title with the majority of the players coming from their own country seems impossible in the current era.

In South America, this is common where many clubs have no option but to produce their own talent to try and make a profit by selling their main assets to Europe, Asia and more recently MLS clubs.

Liverpool's 40-year-old coach, Marcelo Méndez shed tears of joy moments after securing the title.

La emoción de Marcelo Méndez, el DT que llevó a Liverpool a conquistar el Torneo Clausura 2020. pic.twitter.com/deyqXQMkyE — Agustín Basso (@AgustinBasso_) March 22, 2021

The Uruguayan club may not have the greatest history, but in recent years they have been slowly rising in the table in Uruguay and will be hoping to add some more silverware to their mantlepiece in the weeks to come.