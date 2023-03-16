"Liverpool is a gentlemen's club" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals why 'You'll Never Walk Alone' was played at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shed light on the club playing Liverpool's "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti indicated that it may have been their way of responding to a gesture made by the Reds at Anfield.

Los Blancos hosted Jurgen Klopp's side in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday, March 15. Following the full-time whistle, "You'll Never Walk Alone" rang around the stadium.

Ancelotti was questioned about the same after the match. He hinted that it could have had something to do with the Reds' tribute to late Real Madrid legend Amancio. The Italian said (as quoted by Football Espana):

“I didn’t know (why it was played), but it’s very good. Liverpool is a gentlemen’s club, and they helped us remember Amancio in the first leg. It was a very nice gesture from them.”

Amancio, a nine-time La Liga winner with Los Blancos, passed away aged 83 on the day of the first leg of their tie against the Premier League giants.

Prior to kick-off at Anfield in that match, Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish and chief executive Billy Hogan laid down a wreath of flowers in front of the away supporters' stand.

The players also observed a minute's silence, with Real Madrid wearing black armbands as well.

Karim Benzema's strike guides Real Madrid to 6-2 aggregate win over Liverpool

Real Madrid secured their progress into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Los Blancos picked up a 1-0 win over Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu courtesy of Karim Benzema's splendid 78th-minute strike.

The narrow victory followed a 5-2 win at Anfield in last month's first leg. On that occasion, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah put the hosts ahead. Vinicius Junior's brace leveled things up by half-time before Eder Militao's header and a twin strike from Benzema gave the visitors a resounding victory.

Carlo Ancelotti's side outplayed their opponents for almost the entire contest at the Bernabeu as well. They recorded 17 shots and eight on target, compared to just nine and five respectively for the visitors. The hosts also created four big chances - Jurgen Klopp's men recorded zero - and even hit the woodwork once.

Next up, Real Madrid will take on arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, March 19. Liverpool, meanwhile, will return to action on April 1 with a Premier League clash against Manchester City after the upcoming international break.

