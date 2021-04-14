Liverpool goalkeeper opens up about future at the club

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel has said he would be open to returning to Real Betis following the expiration of his contract at the Merseyside club in the summer.

Adrian joined Liverpool as a free agent in 2019 after spending six years at West Ham. He has mostly served as a backup to first-choice Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson during his time at Merseyside. Two years after joining Jurgen Klopp's side, Adrian's contract is set to expire and he could once again leave as a free agent.

The Spaniard has opened up on losing his second-choice spot to 22-year-old Liverpool academy graduate Caoimhin Kelleher. He also said Liverpool are willing to extend his contract at the club.

“In December, the coach decided that another player should play ahead of me, I have to work to fix it. My contract is running out this season and the club told me that they are happy with me, but you have to sit down and talk things out,” said the Spaniard.

Adrian could return to Real Betis after his contract with Liverpool expires

Sheffield United v Liverpool - Premier League

The 34-year-old graduated from Real Betis' academy and spent years playing with the reserve team while also going out on a few loan spells before securing a starting spot in the La Liga side for the 2012/13 season. He spent a lone season at Betis before moving to the Premier League in 2013.

Adrian has now said he is open to a return to his boyhood club if he decides to leave Liverpool in the summer as it is believed Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini is interested in signing the Spanish goalkeeper.

“There are 20 teams in La Liga. [Claudio] Bravo and Joel [Robles] have done well [for Betis]. I still have a lot of football left. I’ve been away for nine years and it would be nice to come back, why lie?” Adrián explained.

Adrian has featured 24 times for Liverpool since he arrived two years ago. 18 of those appearances, however, came in his debut season with only six appearances to his name in the current campaign.

The Spaniard's reduced playing time can be attributed to a series of unimpressive displays between the sticks for Liverpool.

A notable fixture where Adrian played a role in Liverpool's downfall was the Champions League clash last season against Atletico Madrid. Adrian also started in goal for Liverpool during their 7-2 humiliation by Aston Villa earlier this season.