"Liverpool got lucky" - Mark Clattenburg delivers verdict on incident involving Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in UCL final 

Mark Clattenburg has delivered his verdict on Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema's disallowed goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The former Premier League referee has suggested that the Reds were lucky that Benzema's goal was ruled out by VAR.

Just before half-time, Benzema gave his team a one-goal advantage, capitalizing on the Reds' poor defending only to be ruled offside after a very lengthy VAR check.

Alisson managed to stop Benzema's strike but the ball returned to the Frenchman after a ricochet between Ibrahima Konate and Fabinho.

The Real Madrid striker did not fail to put the ball into the net this time but VAR eventually ruled him off-side, sticking to the decision of the on-field official.

Mark Clattenburg has claimed that the goal should have stood as the ball came off Fabinho's feet last and it was not an indeliberate act by the Brazilian.

The former referee wrote in his column for The Daily Mail:

"Real Madrid will feel justice was done with the result after Karim Benzema's strike in the first half was disallowed — wrongly. Federico Valverde got to the loose ball first but then it clearly came off Fabinho's last."

"VAR had to decide whether that was a deliberate act by the Liverpool midfielder or whether it was an accidental deflection. Given Fabinho slid in to get to the ball I would say what he did was deliberate. Yet VAR decided it wasn't, perhaps feeling they should stick with the on-field decision. Liverpool got lucky."

Carlo Ancelotti's side eventually got their winner in the second half through Vinicius Junior and won the Champions League for the 14th time in their history.

Real Madrid's legacy in the Champions League continues while Liverpool will be determined to bounce back

Real Madrid have once again shown that they are the kings of Europe and cannot be taken lightly.

Many tipped the Reds to beat Los Blancos in the final this time but Real Madrid did exceptionally well against a mighty Liverpool side.

The Spanish capital club have won five Champions League titles in the last nine years, which is nothing short of extraordinary.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be desperate to bounce back from their heartbreak next season. They were chasing an unprecedented quadruple but have finished the season with just two domestic cups.

Jurgen Klopp's side have enjoyed a fantastic season overall, having lost just four times in 63 games, but they still fell short in the end.

