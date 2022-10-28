Liverpool handed boost as Jurgen Klopp confirms 2 players are ready to return against Leeds United from injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared an injury update on his squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United at home on Saturday, October 29.

The Reds have struggled due to injuries throughout this campaign. They are eighth in the league table, 12 points below leaders Arsenal.

Ahead of their clash against Leeds, Klopp has stated that midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be back in action. Jordan Henderson, who suffered a knock on the knee against Ajax, is expected to be fine as well.

However, Naby Keita, who has been out since the Community Shield on July 30, is still recovering from his injury. Defender Joel Matip is out for the Leeds clash as well. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz will also be out for a while.

Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I expect Jordan Henderson to be okay. Thiago will return too. It's still soon for Naby Keita and Matip is still out. You don't have to ask about Diogo or Luis for a while."

The Merseysiders suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in their previous Premier League game.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It was a game I think that we should have won anyway. But we didn't."



Jurgen Klopp reviews Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest 🗣 "It was a game I think that we should have won anyway. But we didn't."Jurgen Klopp reviews Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest https://t.co/qTogwWRiok

However, they bounced back to beat Ajax 3-0 at the Johan Cryuff Arena in the UEFA Champions League on October 26.

Paul Merson predicts Liverpool's clash against Leeds United

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has shared his prediction for Leeds' trip to Anfield tomorrow. While he highlighted their inconsistencies this season, he still expects the hosts to comfortably win 3-0 against Leeds.

In his column for Sportskeeda, Merson wrote:

"Liverpool pulled off a brilliant performance against Man City. They then endured a shocking result against Forest and went on to beat a good footballing team in Ajax. Jurgen Klopp must be pulling his hair out. Liverpool have been very consistent under him in recent years, but they've been up and down this season..."

He added:

"Leeds are struggling, aren’t they? I like Jesse Marsch and I think he works hard, but Leeds keep shooting themselves in the foot. I expect Liverpool to win this game comfortably."

Leeds are winless in their previous eight matches in the league and are currently 18th in the table. Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to get their season back on track against them.

The Reds next host Napoli in the Champions League on November 1 before traveling to Tottenham Hotspur on November 6 in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes