Liverpool handed encouraging injury boost ahead of Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur 

Liverpool have been handed a massive injury boost as forward Roberto Firmino will return to first-team training ahead of the Reds' game against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League (May 7).

Firmino was sidelined with a foot injury which saw him miss the last five games. These included both semi-final legs against Villarreal in the Champions League. In his last Champions League outing, the Brazilian forward netted twice in a 3-3 draw against Benfica in the quarter-finals (April 13).

Firmino, however, has now returned to training and could be in contention to feature against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. The 30-year-old forward can be seen training with the rest of the first team in the video below:

Football Daily @footballdaily Liverpool train ahead of their Premier League fixture against Spurs. Liverpool train ahead of their Premier League fixture against Spurs. 💪 https://t.co/uuJhF6usbg

Liverpool have tremendous depth in attack since the arrival of Luis Diaz in the January transfer window. However, Roberto Firmino gives manager Jurgen Klopp a different dimension in the attack.

Firmino is capable of playing as a deep forward and helps link the midfield with attack and create chances for the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

As things stand, Roberto Firmino has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 31 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions. The Brazilian forward has, however, seen his game time dwindle since the emergence of Diogo Jota.

Liverpool's squad depth could play a vital role in their quadruple charge

Having all players fit and available for selection could be vital for the Reds as they look to end the season on a high. Jurgen Klopp's side have made it through to the finals of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

The German tactician will need to make some smart rotations to keep the squad healthy for these crucial games.

Liverpool are now only six games from an unprecedented English quadruple - and Mohamed Salah believes they can achieve it.



More #BBCFootball "The quadruple is the target now."Liverpool are now only six games from an unprecedented English quadruple - and Mohamed Salah believes they can achieve it.More "The quadruple is the target now." 💬Liverpool are now only six games from an unprecedented English quadruple - and Mohamed Salah believes they can achieve it.More ⤵️ #BBCFootball

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on 14 May. It is worth mentioning that both sides also faced one another in the Carabao Cup, which the Reds won in a penalty shootout.

Jurgen Klopp's side will also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May. The two sides played against one another in the 2018 Champions League final, with Real Madrid winning 3-1 on that occasion.

Liverpool also have four crucial games left in the Premier League as they look to topple Manchester City to win the title. As things stand, the Reds are second in the standings, having picked up 82 points from 34 matches. They are currently a point behind league leaders Manchester City.

