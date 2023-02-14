Liverpool handed fresh blow as defender picks up long-term injury

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow with the news that right-back Calvin Ramsay has sustained a serious injury. According to SPORTBible, the injury is expected to keep him sidelined until the end of the season. This is just the latest in a series of injury issues for the Reds that have had a major impact on their performance in the current campaign.

Arriving at Anfield from Aberdeen in the summer as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, 19-year-old Calvin Ramsay's campaign has been hampered by injury. This has seen him make just two senior appearances (none in the Premier League) this season, with much of his playing time coming with the Reds' U21 side.

Both appearances came in late 2022, when he played in the Reds' Carabao Cup victory over Derby County. He made his second appearance as a substitute in their 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Napoli, seeing only three minutes of action.

Despite his young age, he has the potential to become a regular player for the team, but his injury problems have limited his opportunities. With Ramsay sidelined, Jurgen Klopp will be forced to look towards other options to provide backup for Alexander-Arnold.

The Telegraph recently reported that Thiago Alcantara picked up a hip injury during training, which is expected to keep him out for four weeks. This adds to an already lengthy list of absent players for Liverpool, including Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Arthur Melo.

Injury update as Liverpool prepare for Merseyside derby against Everton

Liverpool did receive a much-needed welcome boost last week when Diogo Jota returned to training. Although he is not expected to feature in the upcoming Merseyside derby, there is a possibility that he could be available for their next match against Newcastle United. He will likely be available for the Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid as well.

This is great news for the Reds, as the Portuguese forward has been in excellent form this season, scoring nine goals in just 11 appearances in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's men will go head-to-head with Everton at Anfield on Monday, with Sean Dyche, the newly appointed Toffees manager, set to mark his second game in charge. Dyche will be looking to bag his second upset win in two games, having already defeated league leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in Everton's dugout.

Klopp, on the other hand, will be aware that a victory is essential if 10th-placed Liverpool are to keep their faint chances of playing continental football next season alive.

