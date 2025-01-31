Liverpool handed injury boost as Arne Slot confirms 3 key players' return to training ahead of Bournemouth clash

Liverpool have been handed a big boost in the injury department after Arne Slot confirmed that three key players had returned to training. This comes ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this weekend (February 1).

Reds defender Joe Gomez and strikers Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have all gotten back to fitness and trained on the grass. Head coach Arne Slot opened up about their fitness levels during his pre-match press conference, raising uncertainties about their availability for the Bournemouth clash. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"All three of them are in training today. So then the question is are they already far enough to join us towards Bournemouth. That is something we have to wait and see today because we probably have more than 20 players available.

“We always have more than 20 available but the ones that are mostly there. So we have to make the smartest decision for them but also for winning the game tomorrow."

Diogo Jota missed the last four games for Liverpool due to injury. He has not played since January 14, when he scored the equalizer for the Reds in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. It has been worse for Joe Gomez, who endured a hamstring injury back in December and has not played since.

Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, has not been out injured for long, as he last played in their 4-1 win over Ipswich on January 25. However, he was ill during their 3-2 UEFA Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven on January 29.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot warns Reds about Bournemouth threat

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has warned his charges about the threats they will face when they visit Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries have been in fair form this season, picking up 40 points from 23 games and sitting in seventh place on the league table.

The Reds are the current Premier League leaders, having lost just once this season. However, they could potentially drop points against Bournemouth if they are not careful. Assessing the challenge, Arne Slot said to the press (via club website):

"It’s a big one... They have beaten so many strong teams and there is a simple reason for that: a lot of quality... In every department, a very good and strong team and they deserve to be where they are – maybe they even deserve a bit higher than the position they are at the moment."

Liverpool know that a loss will not change their position, as they have a six-point gap ahead of second-placed Arsenal, with a game in hand. However, they will look to consolidate their position and force a nine-point gap.

