Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard’s 18-year-old daughter makes a fortune as a social media influencer

Former Liverpool midfielder and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's daughter Lilly-Ella Gerrard is slowly becoming extremely popular on social media.

According to Sport Bible, the 18-year-old daughter of the Villa manager has over 177,000 followers on her Instagram page where she posts snippets of her life. Lilly usually posts pictures of her luxurious lifestyle, which generates traction on social media.

However, an industry specialist stated that Lilly's posts sit well with the audience she has built on her Instagram page. The source was quoted as saying the following:

"She has lots of followers, but more importantly the right ones - young, trendy people who are happy to spend.”

According to the aforementioned source, her popularity on social media has seen Lilly Gerrard pocket as many as 10 sponsorship deals. These include an online fashion company called Boohoo and a tracksuit manufacturer.

According to the Daily Mail, these brand endorsements have seen the 18-year-old influencer pocket around £60 million so far.

However, many could argue that the popularity she has attained on social media is mostly down to her being the daughter of a famous footballer and Liverpool legend. The same industry insider from above said the following in that regard:

“The offers seem to be coming in fast and each one will be worth thousands of pounds. At this rate, she will be making a lot of money. Being the daughter of a top footballer has its advantages.”

Steven Gerrard nearly helped Liverpool become the Premier League champions last month

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side nearly pulled off the impossible, which could have helped Liverpool win the 2021-22 Premier League title. The former England international took his Aston Villa side to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

Aston Villa were 2-0 up against Manchester City which opened the doors for Liverpool to win the title if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the same time. Manchester City, however, scored three quick goals in the second half to win the Premier League title regardless of the Reds' result against Wolves.

Steven Gerrard will now begin his first full season as Aston Villa manager. The Birmingham-based club have been busy in the transfer market so far.

Villa have made Philippe Coutinho's loan deal permanent. They have also added stellar players like Diego Carlos from Sevilla and Boubacar Kamara from Olympique Marseille on a free transfer to the squad.

