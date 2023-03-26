Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard targeted with bottles after scoring in Liverpool Legends win over Celtic Legends

While Steven Gerrard found the back of the net during Liverpool Legends' 2-0 win against the Celtic legends, the former midfielder endured the travelling Celtic fans' wrath at Anfield.

The 42-year-old opened the scoring for the home side during the charity game as he sent Artur Boruc the wrong way from the penalty spot after Martin Skrtel had earned it. Mark Gonzalez added to the Reds' lead after the interval to secure a 2-0 win.

However, it was after the first goal that Gerrard, while celebrating, was aimed at with water bottles. Gerrard was in charge of Celtic's arch-rivals Rangers for a considerable amount of time. This might have been the reason for some fans' unruly behavior.

The former Liverpool number 8 is currently out of management after being sacked by Aston Villa following his 11-month spell at Villa Park. He has been linked with multiple European clubs like the Turkish side Trabzonspor and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard shared message for Harry Kane

Harry Kane became the all-time top scorer in England football's history when he netted from the penalty spot against Italy. He has now scored 54 goals for the Three Lions, one more than Wayne Rooney.

Speaking about Kane after the Legends' match at the Diego Maradona Stadium, Gerrard lauded the Tottenham Hotspur ace's precision, saying (via Metro):

"It’s an incredible penalty. It’s precise, takes the side-netting off. He’s one of the best penalty-takers in the world. That’s why it was such a surprise what happened to him in the World Cup."

The Liverpool legend further added:

"You’re talking about greatness, you’re talking about one of the best No.9s in the world right now and that’s the reason why every transfer window he’s ahead in terms of all the talks because, you know, maybe it is time, maybe it is time for him to move on."

Kane, Spurs' all-time record goalscorer, has been linked with a move away from the north London-based club. Reports suggest that European giants like Real Madrid and Manchester United are interested in him.

While Kane's individual accolades speak volumes of his immense quality, he is yet to win silverware in his senior career. Considering that he is 29, time may be ticking for Kane to win trophies in his career.

