“Liverpool… I don’t know” - Thierry Henry explains why Reds are not favorites to win Champions League despite late win vs Atletico

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has said that Liverpool are not one of the favorites for the UEFA Champions League this season because of their defensive issues. He believes Arne Slot's side are leaking goals and are getting bailed out by the attack in the final minutes of the game.

Arne Slot's side needed a late winner from Virgil van Dijk to seal a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, September 17. The Reds had a 2-0 lead into the first 10 minutes, but a brace from Marcos Llorente saw Atletico Madrid pull back level.

Henry was on CBS Sports, analyzing the game, when he explained why conceding too many goals has taken the favorites tag away from Liverpool. He added that the best defense win the title and said (via Metro):

"Liverpool… I don’t know, Jamie [Carragher] said it, I do think from already pre-season they concede too many goals, they need to erase that. They got bailed out again the other day against Burnley and you have to find a way to win games, so we’re not complaining about that. But in the Champions League, if you concede too many goals it’s a tough one to win."

Liverpool have also needed late winners in their four Premier League matches this season. They also let go of their 2-goal lead twice, against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, in the lead this season.

Arne Slot admits Liverpool needs to do better defensively

Liverpool manager Arne Slot spoke to the media after the win over Atletico Madrid, admitting that his side need to do better at keeping their lead intact. He added that the late goals have been covering their issues at the back and said (via Metro):

"Everybody will probably talk again about the late game winner, which I understand because that is the story of this game and the story of the last five games. But for me it was a different game than the ones we have played before."

"So I saw many good things but it is not for the first time that we give away a 2-0 lead as well, which was different to the one we gave aways against Bournemouth because this one had nothing to do with counter-attacks. But we did give away a 2-0 lead which is not what we were known for last season. So yes, there is a lot to improve but there is a lot to like as well."

Liverpool face Everton next in the Premier League on Saturday, September 20. They are on top of the table with 12 points from four matches, while the Toffees are sixth with seven points.

