Liverpool icon Ian Rush reacts as Mohamed Salah and Fernando Torres pose together for picture

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has reacted to Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah's recent Instagram post, where he can be seen posing alongside former Spanish striker Fernando Torres.

Last week, Torres made his return to Anfield for the first time since 2011 during the charity match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax Legends. After trailing 0-2 in the first half, the Msersysiders won the match 4-2, with Torres also scoring a goal in the comeback victory for his former team.

After the game, Fernando Torres decided to spend some time with the Reds, and he also clicked pictures with the staff as well as the players. The former Spanish striker also posed for a picture alongside Mohamed Salah, who also shared the dressing room with him at Chelsea in 2014.

Salah recently took to Instagram and shared the picture with his fans.

Reacting to the social media post, Liverpool legend Ian Rush commented:

"Goals goals goals"

Former Welsh forward Ian Rush's comment on Mohamed Salah's Instagram post

Rush is the Reds' all-time top scorer with 339 goals in 645 matches. He had two different stints at Anfield as he was part of the Reds squad between 1980 to 1986 and 1988 to 1996.

Fernando Torres heaps praise of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

After Liverpool Legends' 4-2 win over Ajax Legends on March 24, Fernando Torres heaped praise on Mohamed Salah. Torres, who left Liverpool to join Chelsea in 2011, stated that Salah didn't get the minutes at Stamford Bridge during his initial days in England.

Torres also addressed Salah's spells in Seria A, where he played for Fiorentina and Roma. In 2017, the Egyptian attacker was signed by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool from Roma for a reported transfer fee of £34.3 million.

Torres said (via the official website of Liverpool):

"I remember when he came to England and he was very young and didn't have the minutes he deserved. He had to move to Italy and prove himself and find a special club for a special player."

"You can see the results of what he did by himself. For me, (he is a) top player and of the best players in the last 10 years. I always say this, (he is) my favorite player. I put him among the best players in the world in last 10 years," he added.

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has been crucial to the Merseyside outfit's success. In 338 appearances for the Reds, the Egyptian forward has bagged 208 goals and 89 assists for the side.

He has won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool among other honors.

Poll : Who is the bigger legend at Liverpool? Mohamed Salah Ian Rush 0 votes View Discussion