Liverpool identify Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus as replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

According to Kicker, Liverpool are just one of many clubs that have expressed an interest in Florian Neuhaus. The German has caught the attention of a number of European giants after putting in a string of impressive performances for Borussia Monchengladbach over the last couple of seasons.

Florian Neuhaus is said to have attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus, but could be enticed by the prospect of playing under Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool.

The 23-year-old midfielder would be an ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who has been linked with a move away from Liverpool at the end of the season.

Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth £23 million. He signed a five-year contract with the Reds, which is set to expire this summer.

The Dutchman became indispensable for Liverpool during his five years with the club. The 30-year-old played a key role in the club's Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to keep hold of Wijnaldum, but the player could be in line for a move to Barcelona, where he will reunite with former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

The Reds are, therefore, said to be considering a move for Florian Neuhaus. However, they are also considering other options. According to reports, they could make a move for Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul, who is valued at £30 million.

Liverpool will look to invest this summer as they target move for Florian Neuhaus

Liverpool have endured a dismal Premier League campaign so far. They were heavily tipped to retain their trophy this season but have been unable to replicate their title-winning performances.

This has resulted in the club being linked with moves for a number of players as they look to revamp their squad.

Jurgen Klopp will look to sign Florian Neuhaus and is also said to be targeting a top-quality defender.