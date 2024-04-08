Liverpool identify Brazilian sensation as Mohamed Salah's long-term replacement: Reports

English Premier League giants Liverpool are prepared to join the race for Brazilian teenager Willian Estevao as a replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Palmeiras teenager is seen as the next big thing after Endrick, and is attracting interest from multiple sides across Europe.

Despite still being only 16, Estevao is very highly rated by his Brazilian club, and his involvement with the senior team is evidence of this. The young winger has a reported release clause of around €45 million inserted into his contract with the club.

The arrival of Mohamed Salah on Merseyside in 2017 marked the start of a new era in the club's recent history. The Egyptian King, as he is fondly known by the club's fans, entertained fans with his top-drawer displays, becoming one of the best in the world in his position.

Like with Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool identified that there would soon be a need to part ways with Salah as part of a changing of guard. The Reds are now looking at a number of possible replacements for the 31-year-old, and the name of Estevao has come up.

According to Fichajes, the Reds are looking to move quickly and snap up the talented teenager before any other club can manage to. They are not alone in this regard, as all of Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG have registered an interest in him since his emergence.

Liverpool consider him to be a good long-term option to have in the squad, and have bought into the hype surrounding him. Salah was the subject of Saudi interest last summer, and he may be tempted to move this summer after Klopp's exit.

Mohamed Salah makes Liverpool history in Manchester United draw

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah made history as he scored a late leveller for his side in their 2-2 draw with Manchester United. The Egyptian forward became the first player in Liverpool history to score 11 Premier League goals against United.

Mohamed Salah has scored 14 goals in his last nine meetings with the Red Devils, a hugely significant return for him. This season, he has managed 23 goals across all competitions and is leading his side's title pursuit.

His latest goal came after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was adjudged to have fouled Harvey Elliott in the Manchester United penalty area in the closing stages. He stepped up and scored the penalty, helping his side remain level on points with Arsenal at the summit of the standings.

