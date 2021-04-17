Liverpool identify French forward as potential replacement for Sadio Mane - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane this summer.

Ousmane Dembele's contract with Barcelona is set to expire next season, and Liverpool are said to be ready to take advantage of the situation.

According to Fichajes.net, Sadio Mane's days at Liverpool are numbered. The Senegal international has managed to score just five goals in all competitions for the Reds this season. He is believed to have a number of offers from several major teams.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth €130 million. He was tipped to be the ideal replacement for Neymar, who left Camp Nou to join PSG.

However, the Frenchman's time at Camp Nou has been ravaged by injuries and disciplinary issues. He managed to make just 50 appearances for the club in his first three seasons.

Dembele was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. The Red Devils even agreed on a transfer for the World Cup winner. However, the forward decided to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place under Ronald Koeman.

The 23-year-old's decision to stay with the Spanish giants has paid off. He has been in impressive form for the Catalans this season, making 35 appearances and scoring 10 goals.

Liverpool Are Trying to Barcelona’s Forward Ousmane Dembele as Sadio Mane replacement https://t.co/1Ws0U1TCCJ — Msc Football (@FootballMsc) April 17, 2021

Liverpool could struggle to sign Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona are desperate to keep hold of him

Barcelona have reportedly offered Ousmane Dembele a new contract. However, they have not given him an increase in salary.

Ronald Koeman is believed to be desperate to keep hold of the former Borussia Dortmund man. However, Barcelona will sell the player at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal as they do not want to risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

"Of all the players linked with Liverpool, he is a player that fans should be excited about."#LFC legend reckons Ousmane Dembele would be the "perfect fit" for Jurgen Klopp's sidehttps://t.co/jCrTCefTHW pic.twitter.com/KthyKHvWQO — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 9, 2021

Barcelona have shown signs of improvement under Ronald Koeman this season. The Catalan giants were in 14th place in the La Liga table in November last year. They are now in third place, just three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.